'Not connected in any way': Surinder Khanna debunks reports of his involvement in Indian Heaven Premier League

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna dismissed reports of his involvement in the Indian Heaven Premier League, which has been called off after the organisers absconded without paying hotel bills or compensating players, explaining that the league is solely owned and organised by a non-profit organisation, YUVA Society.

The IHPL, modelled on the IPL and other such T20 leagues being played in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city, featuring local, national & international players, has run into rough weather with some players being stranded at a local hotel and organisers fleeing the Valley on Saturday night without paying hotel bills or compensating players.

"It has been reported in the media that the Indian Heaven Premier League has been called off by its owners and organisers due to reasons best known to them. In this context, it is important to clarify that Surender Khanna has absolutely no involvement with this league," a statement from Khanna read.

"To the best of our knowledge and belief, the League is solely owned and organised by YUVA Society. Neither is Khanna a member, caretaker or office bearer, nor is he connected in any way to the said society.

"Surender Khanna has no relation to the league whatsoever — past, present or future and was invited as a guest. He is not, and has never been, connected to the League's planning, financials, administration, arrangements, organisation or continuation in any capacity whatsoever. Also, Khanna had no financial interests and was not entitled to any benefits in respect of this League, he was only a guest.

"All decisions regarding the creation, conduct and discontinuation of the league rest exclusively with YUVA Society and its organisers," it read.

The J&K administration and police had granted permission for the league. Dozens of players, including former international cricketers, were stranded in a Srinagar hotel after the organisers of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) quietly left Kashmir late Saturday night without paying hotel bills or compensating players.

Matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Bakshi Stadium were also cancelled after players declined to take to the field. Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, a government body, stated that the Council has no involvement in the league, as it is a privately run event.

"The league has had to finish early. This has been down to no fault of the players or the hotel management or any of the staff. It has all been down to the league. Unfortunately, bills haven't been paid, staff haven't been paid, hotels haven't been paid. The hotel was instructed this morning to lock all doors and leave all players and all staff within the building on instruction from the league. Unfortunately, they have had to carry that out.

"League management is nowhere to be seen. They haven't been answering anyone's calls. We have come to an agreement with the owners at this moment in time to allow the players to go home to their families, as obviously they're not getting any money whilst they're here. It's not fair on the players being away from their homes and their families for this long," said Umpire Mellissa Juniper to reporters.

