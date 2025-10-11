Northeast not periphery but pulsating heart of India’s growth story: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) For the first time, the northeast is not the periphery but the pulsating heart of India’s growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister further stated that from new airports to empowered self-help groups, and from connectivity to creativity, Arunachal Pradesh mirrors the spirit of Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi shared an article on X, written by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, that underscores the transformation and growing importance of Arunachal Pradesh in the nation’s development journey.

According to Scindia, our ‘Ashtalakshmi’ is no longer a distant frontier but a vibrant hub of India’s progress.

“I share my awe-inspiring visit to Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley, witnessing its rapid transformation while cherishing its timeless cultural heritage, all aligned with PM Modi’s transformative vision of a Rising Northeast,” the minister highlighted.

In the article, Scindia said that every time I set foot in the Northeast, “I feel reenergised and refueled”.

“Many call it the periphery of India, however it is the very heart, beating in many colours, sounds, and textures. A garland of pearls, strung together by countless communities, cultures, and ways of life, woven seamlessly into the eternal rhythm of nature. No wonder our Prime Minister calls it the Ashtalakshmi -- a region of diversity and opportunity,” he noted.

Ziro Valley is known for the world-renowned Ziro Music Festival. It is ranked among the world’s top music festivals.

“Local artisans showcased their crafts, and thanks to Digital India and the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, cashless payments were effortless. Every chime of ‘payment complete, was more than a transaction; it was the sound of empowerment,” wrote the minister.

Across villages, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) empowered under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana are embracing an inclusive livelihood.

“From weaving textiles dyed in natural hues, to fermenting fruits into pickles and wines, to carving ornaments from bamboo and stone, their enterprises are vessels of culture, dignity, and hope. At the Goodwill Enclosure, I was also humbled to meet the 1811 Medium Regiment, the guardians of our country’s valour, before pausing to pay homage to our Army martyrs,” Scindia said.

