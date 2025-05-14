May 14, 2025 9:01 AM हिंदी

North Korea's Kim supervises special operations' drills, urges full preparations for war

Seoul, May 14 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised combined tactical drills of special operations, stressing that the most "crucial" task for the North's armed forces is to make full preparations for war, state media reported Wednesday.

The combined tactical drills of special operations and tank subunits' joint fire strike demonstration took place the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Saying that our revolutionary armed forces are now in charge of not a few fronts, but the most important among them is the anti-imperialist class front and making full preparations for war is the most crucial task," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

He also said the combat drills will help "turn the whole army into an elite ranks."

Kim appears to have highlighted the concept of the anti-imperialist class front to justify the North's deployment of troops to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Photos carried by state media showed North Korean troops in camouflage suits operating drones. South Korea's spy agency earlier said it detected signs of North Korean troops deployed to Russia learning drone operations and tactics from Moscow.

Last month, North Korea acknowledged for the first time that it has sent troops to Russia to fight against Ukrainian forces. During a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang last week, Kim said the North's involvement in the war was "justifiable," calling it an exercise of sovereign rights under a mutual defense treaty with Moscow.

