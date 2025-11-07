Nora Fatehi shares her new song ‘What Do I Know’ marks the start of her pop girl era

November 07, 2025 3:33 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Nora Fatehi has stepped into her pop girl era with the release of her latest single, “What Do I Know.”

The actress-dancer dropped her latest single featuring Jamaican artist Shenseea. The energetic track, released under 5 Junction Records/Warner Records, is a dancefloor-ready anthem that perfectly blends global beats with pop flair. Accompanying the song is a stunning music video directed by Arrad, who is known for his work with Cardi B, Anitta, and Missy Elliott.

Speaking about the track, Nora shared, “I’m so excited to finally share ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ with the world! This song marks the start of my pop girl era, and diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!”

Shenseea expressed her happiness saying, “This song and video were such a blast to make! You can really feel how much fun we had bringing this track to life. Working with Nora was such a treat, and I know our fans are going to love it!”

“What Do I Know (Just a Girl)” is written by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter and the song highlights Nora’s strengths as a performer. The track also marks the first release from Anjula Acharia’s 5 Junction Records in conjunction with Warner Records.

Notably, Nora Fatehi has been actively promoting her new foot-tapping single on Instagram. The actress-singer recently shared a video from the rehearsals, giving a glimpse of the hard work and energy that went into perfecting her performance. For the caption, she wrote, “Tech REHEARSALS TODAY at UNTOLD!

“What do I know” is out now!.”

Adding to the milestone, Nora and Shenseea are all set to make their U.S. television debut on November 19. The duo will be performing the song on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

