Non-Hindus come to Haridwar to pollute, desecrate Kanwar Yatra: Kali Sena chief

Haridwar, July 27 (IANS) Kali Sena's National President Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj on Monday said that shops operated by non-Hindus will be "forcibly removed" from Haridwar's Kanwar Mela and strict action will be taken against them.

He further claimed that non-Hindus aim to "pollute" the Hindu pilgrimage and urged local authorities to stop them from selling holy items.

The Kanwar Yatra 2026 starts July 30, coinciding with the first day of the holy Sawan month, and culminates with the Sawan Shivratri Jal Abhishek on August 11. It draws Shiva devotees from across the nation who carry holy water of the River Ganga from Haridwar.

Kali Sena positions itself as a Hindu organisation. Swaroop has repeatedly made similar calls to restrict non-Hindu involvement in Yatra-related commerce.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Anand Swaroop said, "Kali Sena had previously announced that if any non-Hindu shop is found in the Kanwar Mela, we will forcibly remove it. If they agree to our demands, fine; otherwise, there will be checking until the Kanwar Yatra begins. If any non-Hindu is found in that checking, his fitness will be checked, and along with fitness, action will be taken against him, because this is a pilgrimage site and this is a fair for Hindus."

"Anyone who is a non-Hindu is coming here to pollute our Yatra and desecrate it," he said.

"Hindus should not buy Kanwar from non-Hindus. Also, if we see any shop without nameplates, then action will also be taken against them," Swami Anand Swaroop added.

Uttarakhand Police have deployed about 6,000 personnel for crowd management and security. Administration has deployed enhanced surveillance, including CCTV networks and watch towers across major transit paths.

Meat and liquor shops along designated Kanwar routes remain strictly prohibited.

--IANS

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