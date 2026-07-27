UPCA Speed Hunt a major success, identified 38 pacers clocking 134-plus kmph: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday hailed the UPT20 League's role in unearthing raw talent from Uttar Pradesh, revealing that 38 fast bowlers consistently clocking over 134 kmph have made it to the upcoming player auction following the success of the state body’s ‘Speed Hunt’ drive.

The fourth edition of the state T20 league is set to kick off on August 14 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium through the opening day clash between Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks. "This is the fourth edition of the UPT20 League, and the impact it has made over the past three seasons is there for everyone to see. This year alone, 18 players from Uttar Pradesh featured in the IPL.

“Many of them got their breakthrough after performing well in the UPT20 League. IPL scouts closely follow this tournament, making it an important platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and earn opportunities at the highest level," Shukla said in a statement by the tournament.

Highlighting the success of the UPCA Speed Hunt initiative, Shukla said, "The UPCA Speed Hunt has also been a major success. We have identified fast bowlers from across the state, and this year 38 bowlers, all consistently clocking over 134 kmph, earned a place in the auction. It shows that talented players from every corner of Uttar Pradesh now have a pathway to the UPT20 League and, eventually, to the IPL," he added.

Addressing potential growth for the six-team competition, Shukla stated that the league’s governing body remains open to expanding the franchise roster in coming seasons once structural stability is maintained.

"The league has now become stable after three successful seasons. If the Governing Council recommends expanding beyond six teams in the future, the Apex Council will certainly consider it. Our focus has always been on building a strong and sustainable league before expanding further."

Detailing plans to broaden the cricketing footprint across India's most populous state, Shukla spoke on the importance of growing venue infrastructure, citing the decision to conduct the player auction in Agra.

"We are also committed to taking cricket to more parts of Uttar Pradesh. Hosting the auction in Agra was part of that vision, and we hope it helps strengthen the city's cricketing ecosystem. Infrastructure remains the key, and as more quality venues are developed across the state, we will continue exploring opportunities to expand the league,” he added.

The 24-day tournament will comprise of 34 matches played across Lucknow and Kanpur, including 13 double-header matchdays. The initial leg will be staged at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium before shifting to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the second phase and knockouts.

The playoffs kick off with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator to be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4, and culminating in the final in Kanpur on September 6.

--IANS

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