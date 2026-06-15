Noida International Airport set to begin commercial flight operations today

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Commercial flight operations from the newly developed Noida International Airport are set to commence on Monday, marking a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure development.

Officials said domestic carrier IndiGo will be the first airline to launch scheduled services from the airport.

According to the state government, the inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow at 7:05 a.m. and arrive at the Jewar airport at 8:05 a.m. Following the inaugural service, the airport’s first regular commercial flight will operate to Bengaluru.

Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, the airport is considered one of the Uttar Pradesh government’s flagship infrastructure projects. Authorities expect the facility to strengthen the state’s position as a major aviation, logistics and connectivity hub.

Officials said the first phase of the airport has been completed with the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. The operational infrastructure includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 6, 2026. Developed across approximately 1,334 hectares, the project has been planned in four phases to support long-term growth in passenger and cargo traffic.

According to official projections, the airport’s annual passenger-handling capacity is expected to increase to 30 million by 2031, 50 million by 2036, and 70 million by 2040. The final expansion plan envisages five runways and a total annual capacity of 225 million passengers, which would place the facility among the world’s largest airports.

The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR, and neighbouring states including Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

IndiGo plans to connect the airport in phases with more than 16 destinations, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.

The project was inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government estimates that the airport will generate nearly one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities while attracting substantial investments in industrial, logistics, warehousing, hospitality and allied sectors in the coming years.

--IANS

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