Nobody informed us: Deceased flight attendant Pinky Mali’s father hurt at ‘inhumane’ treatment 

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) While the family and friends bid a final farewell to the deceased flight attendant Pinky Mali on Thursday, her father Shivkumar Mali slammed the airline company as well as the government, accusing them of being callous and indifferent towards their suffering.

Speaking to IANS, Shivkumar Mali said that his daughter died in the tragic plane crash incident, but they got to know about it only after watching news channels.

He also stated that the family were utterly shocked by the airline company and the government’s ‘inhumane’ behaviour towards them, as no representative made any effort to reach out to them, either for sharing information or making arrangements to meet their deceased daughter.

“My daughter died in this tragic accident, but her company, VSR Ventures, did not give us any information, nor did they tell us anything or make any arrangements for us, even though it was their duty,” Pinky Mali’s father said.

He further said, “It's inhumane that neither the government nor the company showed any concern. We went there ourselves and, after much difficulty, brought her body back.”

The 29-year-old flight attendant was killed in the tragic plane crash at Baramati Airport on Wednesday, as it crash-landed in Baramati, killing everyone, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

On Thursday, her family and friends gave her a teary farewell as she was cremated at Prabhadevi in Central Mumbai, her maternal native place. Her bereaved family members, as well as friends, gathered at the last rites to pay their final respects. The sombre and sad moment was marked by silent sobbing and loud wails.

Pinky’s father has also demanded a detailed investigation into the tragic crash and the circumstances under which the aircraft mishap happened, leading to the demise of all five on board.

“Neither government nor the company have contacted our family, nor have they announced any compensation,” he stated, expressing utter surprise over the handling of the situation.

--IANS

mr/uk