No victory parade planned yet, will plan accordingly after ICC meet: BCCI Secy Saikia

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet finalised any plans for a victory parade to celebrate the women’s team’s historic ICC World Cup triumph, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS on Monday.

India women ended their year-long title drought and claimed their maiden ICC World Cup title after defeating first-time finalists South Africa in the final by 52 runs. However, celebrations are expected to be scheduled only after senior officials return from the ICC meetings in Dubai, scheduled from 4-7 November.

“Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now,” Saikia told IANS while speaking from Mumbai airport. “I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meeting. Several officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly.”

Saikia further added that the board would also raise the issue of the Asia Cup trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek its rightful return.

“We will take up the Asia Cup trophy matter with the ICC and hopefully get our trophy back with the respect and honour it deserves,” he said.

India refused to accept the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, shortly after the Suryakumar Yadav-led team won the final against Salman Agha & Co. by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

The decision to refuse the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), due to earlier cross-border tensions between the two teams, led to chaotic scenes. India celebrated their championship win without a physical trophy or winner’s medals for the players.

BCCI formally wrote to the ACC to resolve the issue of the trophy and winners' medals; the matter remains unresolved so far.

