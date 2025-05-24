May 24, 2025 11:06 PM हिंदी

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) There will be no shortage of funds for agricultural research under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said on Saturday.

Addressing agricultural scientists here, the minister said his life is dedicated to serving farmers, boosting agricultural production, reducing production costs, ensuring food security, filling the nation's food basket, and safeguarding the agricultural interests of future generations.

He emphasised that balanced use of fertilisers, understanding local conditions, utilising accurate research insights, and access to quality seeds can undoubtedly help farmers enhance their productivity.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, Chouhan highlighted that ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ is a significant step towards connecting scientists, department officials, and farmers an integration that has long been missing.

The minister also urged the country’s scientists to showcase their research capabilities on the global stage, asserting that India’s agricultural institutions possess the strength and excellence that can earn global recognition.

He lauded the dedication of agricultural scientists and stated that the nation would express its gratitude to them following the successful completion of this campaign.

Under the leadership of Chouhan, preparations for the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ are now in their final stages.

This nationwide campaign will be formally launched on May 29 from Puri, Odisha.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in collaboration with state governments, are fully engaged in the planning and execution of this massive initiative.

According to Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, India has 210 million hectares of net cropped area. Even a marginal increase of one quintal per hectare in productivity could lead to a substantial boost in overall agricultural output.

The ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be held from May 29 to June 12 across over 700 districts. Scientists will travel village to village, engaging in direct interaction with farmers.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Vidarbha Cricket Association announces teams for inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 in the draft conducted at VCA Recreation Club in Nagpur on Saturday. Photo credit: VCA

VCA announces teams for inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025

Sanju dominates Japan’s Kokufu to reach quarterfinals in 60kg at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing 2025 in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thailand Open Boxing: Sanju dominates Japan’s Kokufu to reach 60kg quarters

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad in the La Liga on Saturday. Photo credit: Real Madrid/X

Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Modric, Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad

CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

Lando Norris delivers lap record during Qualifying race to seal pole in the at Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: Lando Norris delivers lap record at Monaco GP Qualifying to seal pole

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

NDA CMs, Dy CMs to discuss governance models; PM-led conclave to pass resolutions on Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration

NDA CMs, Dy CMs to discuss governance models; PM-led conclave to pass resolutions on Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration

Punjab Kings ride Shreyas Iyer’s poise and Marcus Stoinis' blitz to post 206/8 against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: PBKS ride Iyer’s poise, Stoinis storm to post 206/8 against DC

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow