2nd Unofficial Test: Rahul’s classy ton gives India A solid start vs England Lions

Northampton, June 7 (IANS) India A ended a rain-interrupted opening day of their four-day match against England Lions on a commanding 319/7 after 83 overs at the County Ground, Northampton, with KL Rahul’s elegant century anchoring the innings and laying a strong foundation.

England Lions skipper James Rew won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first under gloomy skies and on a surface with a visible green tinge. The early overhead conditions, combined with a lively pitch, presented a perfect opportunity for seamers to exploit, and veteran pacer Chris Woakes made the most of it.

Woakes struck twice in the first hour to jolt India A. He first dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 17 — a decision the left-hander was visibly unhappy with, as replays suggested the ball may have missed the leg stump. Then came the wicket of captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who struggled throughout his 11-run stay before being trapped lbw. At 31/2, India A were under pressure.

KL Rahul and Karun Nair then combined to steer the innings out of early trouble. With measured footwork and calm temperament, the experienced duo soaked up the pressure. Nair was particularly fluent on the back foot, while Rahul played within himself during the tricky morning session, ensuring India A went to lunch without further damage.

Their third-wicket stand extended to 86, a partnership that laid the platform for the day. Nair fell for 40 to a sharp Woakes delivery, LBW despite signs it might have been sliding down.

Post Nair’s dismissal, Dhruv Jurel walked in and looked composed from the outset. The ball had softened by then, and both batters found scoring easier. Rahul’s innings grew in authority, leaving judiciously, defending tightly, and punishing anything loose. He reached his century in 151 balls, mixing caution with occasional aggression.

Jurel brought up his own half-century soon after, a well-constructed 52 that highlighted his growing confidence at this level. Together, the pair added over 100 runs for the fifth wicket and looked in complete control until George Hill turned the game briefly.

Against the run of play, Hill bowled Jurel with a beauty that nipped back through the gate. Soon after, he removed Rahul for 116 with a peach outside off — a fuller delivery that found the edge and was brilliantly taken at second slip. Rahul’s knock was a perfect blend of timing, temperament, and technique — a timely return to red-ball cricket.

Despite those twin blows, Nitish Kumar Reddy offered resistance with a watchful 34 before misjudging a Tom Haines delivery that came back in and clipped his off stump as he shouldered arms. Shardul Thakur chipped in with a brisk 19, while Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj remained unbeaten at stumps.

Persistent showers disrupted play on multiple occasions, but officials managed to squeeze in an extended final session. By the close of play, India A had accumulated 319 runs for the loss of 7 wickets — a respectable total given the conditions and interruptions.

India A will be pleased with their position after the first day. KL Rahul’s return to form with a century was the biggest positive, while useful contributions from Jurel, Nair, and Reddy ensured India A did not lose their way.

Brief scores:

India 'A' 319/7 in 83 overs (KL Rahul 116, Dhruv Jurel 52; Chris Woakes 3-50, George Hill 2-56) against England Lions

--IANS

hs/bsk/