T20 WC: 'No penalty or sanction for BCB,' ICC issues statement

Dubai, Feb 9 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have concluded an "open, constructive and congenial dialogue".

This dialogue covered several matters, including but not limited to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia.

While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team’s unfortunate absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB's position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game. The ICC also reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team's non-participation in ICC Men's T20 World Cup does not have any long-term effects on Cricket in the country.

The highlights of the dialogue set out below reflect a forward-looking alignment reached in good faith and are intended to provide clarity on the current position of the stakeholders. They do not alter, qualify or detract from the ICC’s constitutional autonomy, governance framework or established decision-making processes, all of which remain fully applicable.

It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter.

It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact.

The ICC’s approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment.

As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements.

This reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country.

The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said, “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened. Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”

