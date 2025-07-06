July 06, 2025 10:37 PM हिंदी

No party satisfied with current status of electoral rolls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR controversy

No party satisfied with current status of electoral rolls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR controversy

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Amid the swirling allegations of systemic conspiracy to deprive a large section of people of voting rights in Bihar, the Chief Election Commissioner sought to set the records straight on Sunday, as he stated that the current voter ID cards remain a 'source of concern' for all parties across the political spectrum.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar shed light on the marathon meetings conducted with parties as well as political representatives in the past four months and informed that all shared a common opinion that electoral rolls are ‘not up to the mark’, thereby prompting the poll body to go for a major overhaul.

“During the past 4 months, all 4,123 EROs, all 775 DEOs and all 36 CEOs have held nearly 5,000 meetings with 28,000 political party representatives. ECI has also invited all Recognised political parties for interaction. No one was satisfied with the current status of electoral rolls for one reason or the other,” said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The CEC’s disclosures on intensive revision of electoral rolls assume significance as it comes in the wake of vociferous protests by the Opposition parties, as the latter claimed that their charges are being ignored and neglected by the Election Commission.

On Saturday, the CEC said that the poll panel is regularly holding discussions and dialogue with the political parties to address their concerns.

Notably, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) - a rigorous exercise by the ECI to roll out ‘fresh’ electoral rolls in Bihar has come under intense scrutiny and criticism from the Opposition parties.

According to EC’s guidelines on SIR, about 4.96 crore voters - comprising 60 per cent of the electorate, who were listed in electoral rolls before 2003, don’t have to be part of the exercise, which means that they won’t have to deposit any supporting documents to establish their date or place of birth.

However, the rest 40 per cent of the population, comprising about Rs 3 crore, will have to provide supporting documents as ‘evidence’ to establish their date or place of birth.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

2nd Test: India’s comeback after Headingley loss is a tribute to their character, says Shastri (Credit: BCCI)

2nd Test: India’s comeback after Headingley loss is a tribute to their character, says Shastri

'21st century software on 20th century typewriter': PM Modi blasts UNSC, global institutions for irrelevance; demands reform

'21st century software on 20th century typewriter...': PM Modi blasts UNSC, global institutions for irrelevance; demands reform

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pen special birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh as he turns 40

Imtiaz Ali celebrates his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam

Imtiaz Ali celebrates his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam

Two more die, death toll in Telangana pharma unit blast rises to 42

Two more die, death toll in Telangana pharma unit blast rises to 42 (Lead)

Sharad Kelkar on being the highest paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak: ' I’ve earned my place'

Sharad Kelkar on being the highest paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak: ' I’ve earned my place'

Brooke Shields says she has become more lenient with her daughters

Brooke Shields says she has become more lenient with her daughters

Army's 'Caravan Talkies' outreach campaign in NE showcases career prospects in Armed Forces

Army's 'Caravan Talkies' outreach campaign in NE showcases career prospects in Armed Forces

No party satisfied with current status of electoral rolls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR controversy

No party satisfied with current status of electoral rolls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR controversy

2nd Test: Akash and Washington pick crucial scalps as India inch closer to big victory (Credit: BCCI)

2nd Test: Akash and Washington pick crucial scalps as India inch closer to big victory