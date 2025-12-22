ASEAN, Cambodia discuss peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 22 (IANS) ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn met Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn on the sidelines of the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

During the meeting, Kao Kim Hourn and Prak Sokhonn discussed the importance of ASEAN unity and solidarity and the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue, in accordance with the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since December 7 and both sides have accused the other of initiating the attack.

Earlier in the day, Kao Kim Hourn met Brunei Darussalam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on the sidelines of the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur.

They discussed the importance of ASEAN unity and solidarity and ASEAN Centrality in ensuring regional peace, security, stability and prosperity, in line with the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Kao Kim Hourn also met Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono on the sidelines of the meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn participated in the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAMM) on the Current Situation between Cambodia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. During the meeting, the participants discussed the ongoing border situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn participated in the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAMM) on the Current Situation between Cambodia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. During the meeting, the participants discussed the ongoing border situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

According to Cambodia's defence ministry statement on December 21, the civilian death toll in Cambodia has increased to 19, as the renewed border conflict with Thailand continued for 15th day, Xinhua News Agency reported.

While addressing a press briefing, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. General Maly Socheata stated that 19 deaths include an infant, and 79 civilians were injured as of 6 pm local time on December 20.

