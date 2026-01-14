No one can stop BJP from forming govt in Bengal: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted that no one can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government in West Bengal, alleging that the party currently in power in the state has ruined the state.

Addressing an organisational meeting at the Araliya community hall here, Saha said that fear is a sign of weakness and that those who are afraid cannot bring about social change.

“Those who once fought against the CPI (M) have now come together to contest elections. What kind of policy is this ? These are all signs of fear. We live in a democracy, which allows everyone to speak. The CPI (M) is an expert in spreading lies,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress had several opportunities to bring change but failed to do so.

“They fought against the misrule of the CPI (M) but ultimately cheated the people only to contest elections. Now we have clearly understood how the CPI (M) ruled the state for 35 years,” he added.

Saha emphasised that there is no alternative to hard work and said that the double-engine government is functioning at full speed.

“In the coming days, the CPI (M) will be nowhere. The BJP works only for the people, while the opposition thinks only about itself. Despite enjoying benefits from the government, they keep changing their stance,” he said.

Highlighting the party’s ideology, the Chief Minister said that the BJP follows the principle of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, which states that service to man is service to God.

“Before 2014, the country, including the Northeast, suffered greatly. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the situation changed. We are not a goonda party. We act strictly within the framework of the law. Our goal is to build a ‘New Tripura’,” he said.

Saha said that the party must now focus on the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and on those ten state Assembly seats currently held by the CPI(M).

“The CPI (M) is known for violence and terror during its regime. Many people were killed and justice was denied. People had to approach party offices for help. However, after the BJP came to power, there has been no political murder in the state,” he claimed.

Referring to West Bengal, the Chief Minister said people there are opposing what he termed as attempts to damage the state’s fabric.

“Bengal, which once produced many great personalities, has been destroyed by the Trinamool Congress. People are raising their voices, and we are confident that the BJP will win. No one can stop us,” he added.

During the programme, Rajya Sabha member and BJP’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and other party leaders were present.

--IANS

sc/dan