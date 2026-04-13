No major trade impact, India ready for all challenges: Sarbananda Sonowal amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asserted that India is prepared for all contingencies in the wake of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with swift and coordinated measures helping stabilise maritime trade operations.

In a conversation with Times Now, Sonowal said the government acted quickly to minimise the impact on India’s supply chains and global trade linkages.

In his first remarks following the recent tensions involving the United States and Iran, he explained that the ministry implemented a real-time monitoring mechanism to track vessel movement, cargo congestion and port operations across the country.

“This was supported by close coordination with major ports and key stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted logistics flow,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given clear instructions to take all necessary steps to minimise disruption and ensure continuity of supply chains,” Sonowal said, adding that ports were directed to adopt innovative strategies, enhance yard capacity and streamline logistics planning.

According to the minister, these coordinated interventions helped contain the impact of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and ensured that operations were stabilised with minimal effect on trade.

Addressing concerns over cargo delays, Sonowal said that nearly 90 per cent of the backlog caused by the disruption has already been cleared across major ports.

“While the situation has largely normalised and vessel movement has stabilised, we continue close monitoring to address any emerging issues and ensure smooth movement of India-bound traffic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government announced that it has accelerated the push for electric vehicles and strengthened domestic capabilities in critical minerals for clean energy technologies to reduce dependence on oil imports amid volatility in global prices and potential disruptions in supply chains due to the West Asia crisis.

--IANS

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