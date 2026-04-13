ACC clears names of 48 officers as Joint Secretaries at Centre​

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointments of as many as 48 officers at Joint Secretary or Joint Secretary equivalent level posts in various ministries such as Civil Aviation, Defence, Agriculture, Home, Petrochemicals, Shipping and Ports, with pay at Level 14 of the Centre’s pay matrix.​

The names include Hardik Satishchandra Shah, IAS (GJ:2010), as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister (Joint Secretary level), Prime Minister’s Office; Ms Kajal, IAS (UP:2008), as Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, IAS (PB:2009), as Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Priyanka Das, IAS (MP:2009), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Shailesh Kumar Chourasia, IAS (MN:2007), as Joint Secretary, Department of Defence.​

Kapil Meena, IAS (2010 batch), has been appointed as Managing Director, National Horticulture Board, Department of Agriculture; G Venkatesh, ICoAS (1997), as Joint Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals; while Jawahar Packirisamy, IAS (J&K:2007), has been cleared as Chairman (Joint Secretary level), Marine Products Exports Development Authority, Department of Commerce.​

Preeti Meena, IAS (TG:2010), has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Defence; Vinod Kumar, IRSME (1998), also as Joint Secretary, Department of Defence; while Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, IRAS (1999), has been appointed as Additional Financial Adviser and Joint Secretary, Department of Defence. Vipul Aggarwal, IPS (GJ:2001), has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Sakshi Mittal, IAS (J&K:2010), as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; and Laya Madduri, IAS (AM:2010), also as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.​

Other names include Vikas Singh, IAS (TR:2010), as Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities; Girish Chandrashekhar Hosur, IFoS (HP:1996), as Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities; Chaudhari Uday Gaurishankar, IAS (MH:2010), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Bandana Preyashi, IAS (BH:2003), as Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilisers.​

Venkata Nagi Reddy Kovvuri, IDES (1998), has been appointed as Executive Director (General), Food Corporation of India, under the Department of Food and Public Distribution; Muthukumar Alagumuthu, IAS (JH:2009), as Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare; Prabhakar, IAS (SK:2007), as Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare; and Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo, IAS (TR:2010), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.​

Rakesh Rathi, IPS (BH:2002), has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; Karma R Bonpo, IAS (SK:2010), as Director of Census; S Tejaswi Naik, IAS (MP:2009), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Kulveer Singh Yadav, IOFS (2002), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines; Anupam Kumar, IAS (BH:2003), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Harmit Singh Pahuja, IAS (MN:2010), as Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training; Venkatesapathy S, IAS (KL:2009), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Pankaj Kumar, IAS (UP:2002), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power.​

--IANS

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