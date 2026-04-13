UCC not agenda of just BJP but of India's Constitution: HM Amit Shah (IANS Exclusive)

Durgapur, April 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral prospects in West Bengal, asserting that the party is witnessing a "very positive atmosphere" across the state and is poised to form the next government.

Speaking to IANS during a roadshow in Durgapur, Union Minister Shah said the public mood clearly indicates growing support for the BJP.

"It is a very positive atmosphere for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and it is certain that a BJP government is going to be formed here," he added.

His remarks come amid an intensifying political battle between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been mounting sharp criticism of the BJP's key ideological and policy positions, particularly the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Chief Minister Banerjee, in her recent election rallies, has repeatedly described the UCC as a "very big attack", alleging that it threatens the country's diversity and social fabric.

Responding to these claims, Union Minister Shah questioned the basis of such criticism and framed the issue as one of constitutional principle rather than political agenda.

"What kind of attack is it? In this country, should the law be based on religion or should there be a uniform law for people of all religions?" Union Home Minister Shah asked.

He also emphasised that the concept of a Uniform Civil Code is rooted in the constitutional vision of equality.

"UCC is not the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party; it is the agenda of the Constitution of India," he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which Chief Minister Banerjee has termed an "attack on democracy". Addressing these allegations, Union Minister Shah accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of undermining democratic institutions.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is attacking the Judiciary," the Union Minister said, countering the Chief Minister's claims.

"The SIR is not being conducted by the Election Commission anymore; it is now being carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Judicial officers are conducting it."

The sharp exchanges highlight the deepening political contest in West Bengal as political parties gear up for upcoming electoral battles.

With both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP stepping up their poll campaigns and political rhetoric, issues such as governance, constitutional values, and institutional integrity are increasingly taking centre stage in West Bengal.

Union Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Durgapur drew massive crowds, reflecting the BJP's efforts to expand its footprint in the state.

--IANS

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