No conflict between sciences and Dharma: Mohan Bhagwat

Tirupati, Dec 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said there is no conflict between science and Dharma, and asserted that ultimately all seek the same truth through different methodologies.

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan here, he said knowledge of both science and Dharma is essential.

He believes that the only difference between science and spirituality lies in methodology, as both aim at the same ultimate goal.

“There is no conflict between science and dharma. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the same - knowing the truth,” he remarked.

Bhagwat said dharma was often misunderstood as religion, whereas it was actually the “science governing the functioning of creation”.

“Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs,” he said, adding that no one can function outside it.

The RSS chief said science had historically kept a distance from dharma due to the assumption that it had no place in scientific inquiry. He said this assumption was a stand as fundamentally incorrect.

He pointed out that science is now talking of consciousness.

Bhagwat said while science has the knowledge, it’s Dharma which teaches how to use this knowledge.

Stating that India will definitely march ahead, he said India has to become the Viswaguru.

Referring to the progress achieved by developed countries, he said destruction also came with the development.

“Development should not create haves and have-nots,” he said while disagreeing with the concept of maximum good of the maximum people.

Bhagwat said Dharam’s vision of development balances development to take care of all.

Experts from the national scientific fraternity, academic and research institutions are taking part in the four-day ‘Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan 2025’.

The national event is jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Education, Vijnana Bharati, Indian Knowledge Systems, A.P. Council of Science and Technology (APCOST), National Innovation Foundation and National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, in which 900 delegates will take part from across the country.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, NSA Board member G. Satheesh Reddy, Vijnana Bharati President Sekhar C. Mande and others addressed the inaugural session.

