No compromise on India's agri and dairy sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the farmers' interests remain paramount and no concessions have been extended to sensitive agricultural sector produce in grains, fruits, vegetables, spices, oilseeds, dairy, poultry and meat, among others.

Replying to a question from IANS during a press meet here, Goyal said the country has secured preferential access for Indian goods through the India-US Interim Agreement framework.

“There has been no compromise on India's dairy sector; nothing has been opened with any conditions,” Goyal responded.

He informed that several Indian products will now be exported to the US with zero duty, like tea, spices, coconut oil, vegetable wax, areca nut, Brazil nuts, chestnuts, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

According to Goyal, vegetable roots, cereals, barley, bakery products, cocoa products, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and citrus juice will also face no reciprocal tariffs and will now enter the US market duty-free.

He further emphasised that the trade deal does not harm farmers’ interests and aims to protect their livelihoods while expanding export opportunities.

This deal will provide a huge opportunity to take India’s economy forward at a faster pace, said Piyush Goyal, highlighting how the agreement will benefit businesses, farmers, and workers alike.

He added that with a stronger economy, all 140 crore citizens will celebrate prosperity, just like Diwali, once again.

The deal is fair and balanced and that the India-US trade agreement protects farmers, supports exporters, and strengthens bilateral economic ties, he mentioned.

He added that the India-US partnership will strengthen trade ties, boost exports, and create new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

“I can say with full confidence that this India–US agreement does not harm the interests of India’s farmers, MSMEs, or the handloom and handicraft sectors in any way,” Goyal emphasised.

