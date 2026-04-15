No ally left whom BJP hasn’t deceived, say Cong leaders after Samrat Choudhary takes oath

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Congress party on Wednesday launched a sharp political attack on the BJP following the swearing-in of Samrat Choudhary as Bihar’s Chief Minister, accusing the party of betrayal and systematically weakening its allies.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Seeing this, it seems that after Bihar and Maharashtra, it is Andhra Pradesh's turn. Nitish Ji, who got votes from crores of people...This same Samrat Choudhary had said he would not remain quiet until he removed him from the chair. JD(U) leaders were emotional, with tears in their eyes. This is wrong… Nitish Ji was compelled to do this. The slogan ‘aisa koi saga nahi jisse BJP ne thaga nahi’ (there is no relative left whom the BJP hasn’t deceived) fits the BJP well… it is evident.”

Congress leader Tariq Anwar also took a swipe at the new Chief Minister, questioning his political journey and ideological roots.

He said, “The future will determine how this unfolds… he has drawn from many political streams to reach here; his father was a prominent Congress leader, and Samrat Choudhary’s DNA is Congress.”

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that the BJP was deliberately targeting regional parties to consolidate its power.

He said, "Installing BJP's own Chief Minister in Bihar reminds me of the same statement. In 2023, Nadda had said that after 2024, no regional party would survive. This hungry snake -- the BJP -- assesses regional parties from close quarters to determine how many days it will take to devour them. As soon as its hunger reaches that level, it swallows them. The same has happened with Nitish Kumar..."

The remarks come amid a significant political shift in Bihar, where Samrat Choudhary took oath as the 24th Chief Minister, marking the first time a BJP-led government has assumed direct leadership in the state.

The transition follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar, who has moved to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for a BJP-led administration.

This development signals a new phase in Bihar politics, with the BJP now leading the government independently.

Samrat Choudhary began his political career in 1990 and served as Bihar’s Agriculture Minister in 1999. He won the Parbatta Assembly constituency in 2000 and 2010 and later became Chief Whip of the opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2010.

Since 2018, he has emerged as a key BJP leader, and in 2019, under the leadership of Nityanand Rai, he was appointed BJP State Vice President, steadily rising to become one of the party’s most influential figures in the state.

--IANS

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