Nitish Kumar announces uniform Rs 100 fee for PT of competitive exams in Bihar

Patna, Aug 15 (IANS) On Independence Day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced major relief for aspirants of competitive examinations in the state, declaring that the preliminary test (PT) fee for all commissions in the state will be just Rs 100.

In a social media post, CM Nitish said, "Our government has taken several concrete steps to provide more opportunities for government jobs and employment to the youth of the state and to secure their future. Now we have taken another decision in the interest of the youth."

The new policy will bring uniformity to the PT examination fees charged by various state recruitment bodies, including the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board.

Calling it a big discount for candidates, the Chief Minister said the move aims to ease the financial burden on job seekers and encourage greater participation in state-level recruitment drives.

"Now, instructions have been given to keep the fee of only Rs 100 for candidates appearing in the PT competitive examination. At the same time, the candidates who pass the PT and appear in the main examination will no longer have to pay any fee. This step of the state government will benefit lakhs of youth," CM Nitish said.

"It has been our priority from the beginning that more and more youth in the state get government jobs and employment. With this initiative, the youth will be encouraged and will be able to achieve their goals," he said, highlighting the government's ongoing focus on youth welfare.

The Chief Minister also recalled other pro-youth measures, including the provision of 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, aimed at improving opportunities for Bihar's young population.

These initiatives will benefit students in upcoming examinations, like the Teachers Recruitment Examinations (TRE) 4.

