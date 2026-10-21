Nitin Nabin says Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s 75-year journey has been successful, credits PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said that the 75-year journey of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, had been successful in advancing its founding objectives, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to fulfil the vision of its pioneers.

Addressing a gathering here on the 75th Foundation Day of the party, which was the forerunner of the BJP, Nabin said the organisation’s journey towards reaching every individual and ensuring inclusive development was progressing successfully.

"Today is a fortunate occasion for all of us. I believe the 75-year journey of the Jana Sangh, founded by its first President, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, with a specific purpose and mission, has been a successful one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling these objectives," he said.

Nitin Nabin said the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ was being realised, while the implementation of development schemes aimed at reaching the last person was fulfilling the dream of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of a transparent government committed to good governance.

"Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, when every rupee released from Delhi reaches the last person, that dream is also being realised. We can say that the Jana Sangh’s 75-year journey of reaching every person is progressing successfully," he said.

He congratulated the Delhi BJP team for organising the event and providing him an opportunity to listen to the experiences and recollections shared by senior leaders, saying that these "will certainly help our generation build the BJP of the future".

Reflecting on the party’s political journey, Nitin Nabin said the organisation had progressed from winning just three seats to forming the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time.

However, he stressed that the party needed to maintain the same dedication, spirit of struggle, and resolve that had guided its founders and senior leaders.

"Our senior leaders have spoken about several aspects of the journey. We started with just three seats, and from those three seats, we have gone on to form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time. But what do we need today? We still need the same dedication, the same struggle and the same resolve," he said.

"If we want to build a better India for the future, we must continue to move forward with the same spirit of struggle," he added.

Nitin Nabin said the party’s pioneers had envisioned a future that required continued commitment to development and organisational expansion. Pointing to photographs of former Bharatiya Jana Sangh Presidents, he said their vision should inspire the present generation to strengthen the organisation and advance the development agenda envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

He further said the BJP’s emergence as the world’s largest political party was the result of the organisational vision nurtured by Deendayal Upadhyaya, along with the sustained efforts of Vajpayee, L.K. Advani and several other senior leaders who served as presidents during the Jana Sangh era.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also addressed the gathering and paid tribute to Mookerjee.

"On this auspicious day, I bow my head and pay my respects to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, who established the organisation with the ideology that all the speakers before me have discussed, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, one nation, one law and one Constitution,” she said.

Gupta said these principles represented the organisation’s commitments and described its 75-year journey as one marked by commitment, support and dedication.

She added that it was the duty of the present generation to respect and honour the dedication of the leaders and workers who had laid the foundation of the organisation and contributed to its growth over the decades.

--IANS

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