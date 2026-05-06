NITI Aayog launches CPO portal to strengthen real-time governance

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) NITI Aayog on Wednesday said it has launched the Central Prabhari Officer (CPO) portal, aimed at strengthening real-time governance.

The portal also aims at improving coordination among stakeholders and accelerating last-mile delivery under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme (ADP/ABP), NITI Aayog said in a statement.

According to Nidhi Chhibber, CEO, NITI Aayog, the CPO portal represents a significant step towards building a high-trust, transparent and responsive governance ecosystem.

She underlined that the platform enables real-time submission and tracking of field observations, ensuring that insights from the ground directly inform policy actions and administrative interventions.

Central Prabhari Officers would submit their observations and recommendations from the field in real time via mobile via this portal.

Once submitted, the data goes live after which the Districts can view the suggestions provided by their CPO, take appropriate action and accordingly submit their responses.

In this process, the State Planning Secretaries would gain a bird’s-eye view, coordinating across Departments to implement suggestions and record their feedback. Simultaneously, Officers at NITI Aayog and Line Ministries and Departments would be able to monitor these inputs.

Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, ADP/ABP, NITI Aayog, underscored the importance of data-driven governance and the critical role played by Central Prabhari Officers (CPOs) in providing field-level insights.

He noted that the CPO Portal is designed as an advanced digital platform to capture real-time observations, streamline communication and enable faster administrative response across all levels of governance, according to an official statement.

The CPO portal serves as a unified digital interface that bridges the gap between field observations and administrative action.

By enabling instant visibility, structured monitoring, and accountability, the platform is expected to significantly improve implementation efficiency and responsiveness in Aspirational Districts and Blocks, said the statement.

—IANS

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