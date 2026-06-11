NITI Aayog council meet: Dharmendra Pradhan pushes for strengthening human capital

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday highlighted the discussions on strengthening human capital that took place during the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council.

In a message on X, Pradhan said, “Attended the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of @NITIAayog chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi. Insightful discussions on strengthening human capital and accelerating India's development journey further reinforcing our shared commitment towards achieving the vision of #ViksitBharat@2047.”

In another message marking 12 years of PM Modi's tenure, Pradhan praised the NDA government's measures for farmers’ welfare over the past decade.

“It is through the hard work and dedication of our food providers, the farmer brothers and sisters, that the path to the nation's prosperity is paved. Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, farmers' welfare has gained new momentum over the past 12 years,” said Pradhan.

“Initiatives such as PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, Kisan Credit Card, and modern agricultural facilities have empowered farmers to become self-reliant and strong. Honouring farmers, ensuring their prosperity, and securing a better future is the topmost priority of the government guided by Prime Minister Modi ji,” said the Union Education Minister.

Earlier in the week, the Education Ministry issued Letters of Approval (LoPs) to three globally renowned Foreign Higher Education Institutions, with Pradhan describing the development as a step towards advancing the internationalisation vision of NEP 2020.

He said the establishment of campuses by the University of Bristol, the University of York, and the University of New South Wales in India will further strengthen quality education, global learning partnerships, and research collaboration.

He noted that, with Bristol and York establishing campuses in Mumbai and UNSW setting up its campus in Bengaluru, these universities were aligning with two of India’s most dynamic knowledge, technology, and innovation hotspots.

--IANS

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