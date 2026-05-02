'Nissanka will take a lot of confidence from this,' says Kaif on 62-run knock against RR

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Pathum Nissanka will take a lot of confidence from his match-winning knock of 62 runs against Rajasthan Royals(RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Nissanka, who got dropped from the last match due to poor performance in the opening matches, came back strongly and provided a strong start to DC while chasing a mammoth total of 226 runs.

"Pathum Nissanka will take a lot of confidence from this 62-run knock. Earlier in the tournament, he was getting starts but failing to convert them. When you have an international opener in your side, you expect him to play big innings. This match against Rajasthan was the perfect time for Nissanka to deliver. He dominated Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, who have been a lethal new-ball pair for Rajasthan this season," he told Jio Hotstar.

"They usually put opposition batters under pressure early on. But Delhi's openers didn't let that happen. They put up a strong total in the power play, which set the tone for the chase. That opening partnership was the key reason why Delhi successfully chased down the target," he added.

Kaif also heaped praise on Nitish Rana, who played a brilliant knock of 33 runs off just 17 balls. The cricketer turned commentator also lauded the DC's management for sending Rana, who has a good record against spinners, at a time when Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi were yet to bowl their overs.

"Delhi's batters showed great skill against spin in this game, especially Nitish Rana. He walked in and took on Ravindra Jadeja, hitting sixes with ease. He attacked from the very first ball and made full use of his good form. Rana has been doing this for years. His 91 against the Punjab Kings was outstanding, even though Delhi lost. His confidence is high, and he has been producing solid knocks recently," Kaif said.

"His arrival was perfectly timed, with Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi yet to bowl their overs. Rana is a proven player of spin and loves hitting over mid-wicket. He scored only 33 against Rajasthan, but in a game where spinners were expected to control the middle overs, his quickfire knock shifted the momentum. That was the key reason Delhi dominated the middle phase," he concluded.

With the help of half-centuries from openers KL Rahul and Nissanka. While Rana and Stubbs providing a good finish, Delhi capitals chased down the target in just 19.1 overs and record their highest chase in history.

--IANS

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