Nishikant Dubey digs into declassified archives to question Nehru’s diplomacy

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) In the wake of the Congress party’s criticism of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over his remarks on "informing" Pakistan about Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has intensified his attacks on the foreign policy record of past Congress-led governments.

Dubey, known for his combative political style, has once again turned to history to make his case. On Monday, he shared on another declassified letter written by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the United States President during the 1962 war with China. The letter, which was written on November 16, 1962 which Dubey claimed was later shared by the U.S. with Pakistan, is being cited by him as evidence of what he describes as the Congress leadership’s weak approach to international diplomacy.

“Pakistan is a brother, a friend, a good neighbour, we will reach an agreement with them -- everything was written. But carefully read the excellent foreign policy of the great Nehru ji,” Dubey remarked sarcastically in his post.

The excerpt he highlighted from Nehru’s letter read: “The idea of any conflict with Pakistan is one which is repugnant to us, and we on our part will never initiate it. I am convinced that the future of India and Pakistan lies in their friendship and cooperation for the benefit of both.”

According to Dubey, the US forwarded this letter to then Pakistani military ruler Ayub Khan. “After seeing this letter, did we not give Pakistan the opportunity to attack India in 1965? What should one say about a leader who discloses the country’s vulnerabilities to foreign powers, especially Pakistan?” Dubey asked.

This is not the first time Dubey has invoked declassified documents to attack Congress governments. In recent months, he has posted excerpts from US diplomatic cables and correspondence to revisit key moments in India’s foreign relations -- from the 1962 war with China to the 1972 Simla Agreement.

Earlier, Dubey had cited a declassified letter from former US President Ronald Reagan to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to accuse the Congress party of hypocrisy for questioning American involvement in India-Pakistan diplomacy.

He also resurrected a controversy by alleging that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "ceded" Indian territory to Pakistan in 1968 as part of the post-war boundary settlement in the Rann of Kutch region.

--IANS

skp/