June 20, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman inaugurates Rs 59 crore road project in Meghalaya, interacts with youth

FM Sitharaman inaugurates Rs 59 crore road project in Meghalaya, interacts with youth

Shillong, June 20 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated the Jowai-Nartiang-Kdiap-Khanduli (JNKK) Road in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and interacted with students, sportspersons and local residents, highlighting the Centre's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and creating opportunities for youth in the Northeast.

The road project, built with funding support from the New Development Bank at an estimated cost of more than Rs 59 crore, was inaugurated at a function held at the Wahiajer Football Stadium.

The improved road network is expected to significantly enhance connectivity across the region, facilitate access to markets and essential services, and boost economic activities in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that quality infrastructure plays a crucial role in accelerating development and ensuring that the benefits of growth reach remote and border areas of the country.

She noted that improved connectivity would contribute to livelihood generation and overall socio-economic progress in the region.

The Finance Minister also held an interactive session with students of Kiang Nangbah Government College, Jowai.

During the discussion, students raised issues related to higher education, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, technology and nation-building.

Responding to their queries, Sitharaman encouraged the students to remain curious and committed to lifelong learning.

She stressed the importance of critical thinking, informed decision-making and the responsible use of digital technologies in an era of rapid technological advancement.

Referring to the challenges posed by the digital age, the Union Minister observed that while access to information has become easier through mobile devices, the abundance of unfiltered content can often lead to confusion and distraction.

She advised young people to exercise restraint, verify information carefully and seek guidance from parents, teachers and mentors before forming opinions.

Later, Sitharaman interacted with schoolchildren and sportspersons at the Wahiajer Football Stadium, which has been developed at a cost of over Rs 65 crore under the Ministry of Finance's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme.

Spread across 16 acres, the sports complex features a FIFA-standard synthetic football turf, a World Athletics-certified eight-lane 400-metre synthetic track, a 100-metre straight track, and facilities for multiple field events.

With a seating capacity of over 6,000 spectators, the stadium is expected to emerge as a major sporting hub for Meghalaya and the Northeast, promoting talent development and fostering a vibrant sporting culture among the youth.

--IANS

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