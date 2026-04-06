Nine killed, several injured as heavy rains batter eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, April 6 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and nine others injured after the roofs of several houses collapsed in Eastern Afghanistan following heavy rains and floods that swept across several parts of the country, local media reported on Monday.

The deaths were reported in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Maidan Wardak provinces. Officials in Nangarhar said six people were killed as roofs of three houses collapsed in Pachiragam, Khogyani and Spin Ghar districts after heavy rainfall. According to local reports, seven people, including children, were injured, in the incident, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Taliban police spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Israr said a woman and two children were killed in Maidan Wardak after the roof of a house collapsed in Jaghato district during heavy rain on Sunday. Local authorities said two people were injured in the same incident.

The latest casualties have been reported as floods wreak havoc across various provinces of Afghanistan, with roads, farmland and residential areas heavily impacted over the past 10 days.

On Sunday, disaster officials said that at least 99 people were killed while 154 others were injured in rain-related incidents and floods in Afghanistan. Furthermore, thousands of families have lost homes, crops and access to basic services due to heavy rains and floods.

Aid groups and meteorological authorities have predicted that more rain is expected in several parts of Afghanistan, raising the risk of further flash floods, landslides and structural collapses. Homes made of mud and other fragile materials in rural areas of Afghanistan are susceptible to collapse during prolonged rains.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme has said that more than 31,000 people were affected by flash floods in Afghanistan in 2025. In a statement, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme emphasised the need for disaster-resilient infrastructure, Khaama Press reported.

The agency said it was making efforts in cooperation with the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan to help people better deal with future shocks.

--IANS

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