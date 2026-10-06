Nina Dobrev calls ‘The Streak’ a ‘true labour of love’, shares BTS glimpse

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Nina Dobrev shared a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming film ‘The Streak’, describing the project as a “true labour of love” and expressing pride in bringing the real-life story to the screen with an “incredible group” of collaborators.

Dobrev took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the making of the upcoming film “The Streak”.

She wrote: “THE STREAK - a peek behind the curtain. This film is based on a true story and I couldn’t be more proud to help bring it to life with this incredible group of special humans. A true labor of love. Can’t wait for you guys to see this one!”

The Streak is a sports comedy film directed and written by Steve Byrne. It is reportedly based on the true story of the 2011 Caltech men's basketball team trying to break a historic conference losing streak.

The film also features Ed Helms as Caltech head coach Oliver Eslinger, Dobrev as his wife, Natasha Rothwell as the university dean, alongside Tone Bell, Peter Billingsley, and Joe DeRosa.

Nina is known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries. She had her breakout role as Mia Jones in the drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

She later rose to prominence with her role in The Vampire Diaries, and appeared in several feature films, including the 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the comedies Let's Be Cops and The Final Girls and the 2017 science-fiction drama Flatliners.

Her biggest commercial success came with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She also starred in the romantic comedies Dog Days, Then Came You, and Love Hard, and she had a leading role in the sitcom Fam.

Nina’s most recent work includes The Get Out, an action thriller film directed by Derrick Borte. It stars Russell Crowe, Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, Danny Zovatto, Josh McConville, Nina Dobrev, and Aaron Paul. The screenplay by Borte and Daniel Forte is based on the 2010 novel Strip by Thomas Perry.

The film follows a nightclub owner, who is robbed by masked gunmen and squeezed by ruthless cartels, and plans to leave his dangerous past behind him for a quiet life of retirement. With danger closing in from all sides, he soon finds himself navigating a deadly web of deception, power and survival.

--IANS

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