Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia calls Parambrata Chatterjee ‘nicest person on the block’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has heaped praise on Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee, with whom she’s working on a yet-untitled thriller-action series, and called him the “nicest person on the block”.

Nimrit shared a selfie with Parambrata, with whom she is currently shooting in Nainital for the upcoming series, on Instagram. In the image, the two are looking at the camera and smiling.

For the caption, Nimrit wrote: “To the nicest person on the block. It's been an absolute honour.”

The shooting for the yet-untitled and yet-announced series commenced last week. Other details related to the project are still under wraps.

In February, it was reported that Nimrit is set to explore a gripping new space with the series Ab Hoga Hisaab. Ab Hoga Hisaab is a high-stakes thriller rooted in a strong Punjabi backdrop. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh, and Mouni Roy,

Produced by Arré Studio and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, Ab Hoga Hisaab is a whodunnit revenge drama that delves into complex human emotions, power dynamics, and hidden motives. Nimrit will be seen in a pivotal role that plays a crucial part in the narrative, adding depth and intrigue to the unfolding mystery.

Nimrit was recently seen in the Punjabi film ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

--IANS

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