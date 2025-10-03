Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, on Friday, shared a heartwarming video from Dal Lake in Kashmir.

In the video, she reminisces about the joy of early morning Shikara rides, floating markets, and the timeless charm of the scenic spot she has cherished since her younger days. In her post, Nimrat revealed that she revisited the place with her sister on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Airlift actress posted her video where she is seen enjoying the Shikara ride. She wrote in the caption, “If there is paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this…” Amir Khusro on Kashmir.”

In the video, Nimrat said, “So, it's early morning and as you can hear… There is a floating market here early in the morning at Dal Lake in Kashmir. And we all know this place. It's like the dream spot to go to when you are in Srinagar.”

“And as a child, I used to come here a long time ago. And this Shikara and the feel of this place and the photos that we take here. You know, you wear costumes here and take these fun pictures. So, I repeated that last year again. I'd come here with my sister for my birthday. And it's so much fun. “It's the same joy, same everything. It feels so good. And every time you come here, somehow, the childhood memories come alive. And just the romance of being in a Shikara in Kashmir, just here like this. It's really priceless. It's really like nothing else,” added Nimrat.

The ‘Dasvi’ actress looked effortlessly elegant in an orange suit, accessorized with long, statement earrings, as she relaxed on a ferry at Dal Lake.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur is all set to join the cast of the eagerly awaited third season of “The Family Man,” alongside Manoj Bajpayee. In this season, Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari, will confront formidable new adversaries brought to life by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, as the story delves into complex threats both within India and beyond.

Created by Raj and DK, the upcoming season will also see the return of beloved characters, including Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, and Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari.

