Nimisha Sajayan sets out to investigate friend’s murder in ‘Babita Singh Reporting’

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) The makers of "Babita Singh Reporting" have announced the worldwide premiere date of the upcoming Prime Original investigative drama.

Starring Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, the story is set in a small Indian town and follows suspended police officer Babita Singh, fondly known as Baby, who sets out to investigate the murder of her childhood friend. As she searches for answers, the case takes her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Speaking about the film, Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, said in a statement, “At Prime Video, we are always looking to champion stories that are distinctive, authentic, and emotionally engaging, and Babita Singh Reporting is a strong testament to that vision.”

“The film is, at its core, a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life. It brings together a talented creative team, with Ambiecka Pandit’s assured direction, Amita Vyas’s nuanced writing, and Sudip Sharma’s creative vision as Executive Producer, alongside a powerful ensemble led by Nimisha Sajayan, whose portrayal of Baby brings remarkable depth and authenticity to the character.”

Sudip Sharma, Executive Producer of Babita Singh Reporting, shared, “The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her.”

“Babita Singh Reporting” is an investigative drama directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas. The project is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three.

"Babita Singh Reporting” features Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles. It will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 28.

--IANS

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