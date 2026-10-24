October 24, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

TN rains: Nilgiris on red alert; tourists urged to avoid Ooty hill routes

TN rains: Nilgiris on red alert; tourists urged to avoid Ooty hill routes (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) Authorities have urged tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary journeys to Ooty as extremely heavy rain threatens the Nilgiris, where landslides and fallen trees have disrupted traffic on several roads.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has placed the district under a red alert for Saturday, prompting an appeal for caution along vulnerable mountain routes. The warning comes amid continuing rain and concerns over the safety of people travelling through the hills.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya has advised motorists heading to Ooty from Mettupalayam to avoid the routes through Coonoor and Kotagiri.

With weather conditions affecting road access, she urged tourists and the public to reconsider journeys through these stretches and follow official advisories. The disruption has made travel difficult in parts of the district, with fallen trees blocking roads and landslides affecting traffic movement.

Continuing rainfall has heightened concerns about further obstructions along the hill roads used by residents, visitors and motorists. Authorities have appealed to people to restrict travel through vulnerable areas to essential journeys.

The advisory is particularly relevant to tourists planning to reach Ooty through the mountain roads from Mettupalayam, as both the Coonoor and Kotagiri routes face the risk of disruption.

Heavy rainfall can weaken slopes and increase the likelihood of trees falling onto roads, adding to the dangers faced by motorists.

In the Nilgiris, where several stretches have been affected, the continuing rain has made caution essential for anyone considering a journey through the hills.

The Collector’s appeal places emphasis on avoiding the affected approaches to Ooty while the adverse weather persists. Travellers have been asked to take the rainfall warning and the condition of mountain roads into account before setting out.

The red alert reflects the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the district.

Alongside the immediate traffic disruption, the possibility of further landslides and falling trees remains a concern for people using exposed or vulnerable stretches.

Residents and tourists have also been urged to remain alert to official instructions as the district deals with the impact of the rain.

Authorities have reiterated that unnecessary travel should be avoided, particularly along the mountain routes where access has been affected. The public has been asked to exercise caution and follow official advisories while rainfall continues to affect movement across parts of the Nilgiris.

--IANS

aal/dan

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