Nikki Tamboli slams Prince Narula on body-shaming: ‘So-called husband, father, public figure’

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Nikki Tamboli, who is currently seen in the reality show “The 50”, has strongly called out reality TV show star Prince Narula over an alleged body-shaming remark, questioning his conduct as a “so-called husband, father and public figure.”

It was during an episode of The 50, when Prince reportedly commented on Nikki’s appearance. She now has shared the clip on X, formerly called Twitter, and said that mocking someone behind their back isn't power.

She wrote on X: "So-called husband, father, public figure. If someone spoke about your daughter's body like this, would you laugh too? This isn't strategy. This isn't a game. This is body-shaming done quietly - the coward's way.”

Nikki added: “Cameras don't cancel character. Influence doesn't excuse disrespect. Mocking someone behind their back isn't power. If you have something to say, say it to the face. Behind-the-back mocking isn't strength - it's fear pretending to be confidence. And influence without responsibility? That's not leadership. That's failure. That's weakness with an audience”

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

Nikki made her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

She later made her Tamil debut in the action horror film Kanchana 3 as Divya. Kanchana 3 grossed over ₹130 crore worldwide. Her third film was Thipparaa Meesam in Telugu, where she played Mounika.

The actress made her television debut by participating in the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

She later participated in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, filmed in Cape Town, where she finished in tenth place. She was also seen in Colors TV’s game show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Nikki made a special appearance in the song “Cocktail” in the Hindi film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She later appeared in reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. She was eventually the highest-paid contestant of the season and emerged as the second runner-up.

She also appeared on Sony TV’s reality show Celebrity MasterChef India, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Prince won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu and as Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3.

