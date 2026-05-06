May 06, 2026 9:43 AM हिंदी

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer seemed emotional as he wrote a note for his late father and actor Pankaj Dheer, saying that he misses his presence and his hugs.

Sharing a throwback photograph of himself with Pankaj Dheer from their younger days, an emotional Nikitin said he misses his father in “everything and everywhere”.

He wrote in the caption, Nikitin mentioned: “Miss you Yaar Dad. In everything, everywhere, all the time..especially miss your hugs.”

Nikitin added: “Hope you're well, wherever on your onward journey you may be, love you forever, in any and every realm…#harharmahadev.”

Pankaj Dheer was 68 when he passed away in October 15 last year. He was popularly known for playing Karn in filmmaker BR Chopra's popular television epic 'Mahabharat. It was reported that Pankaj’s cancer had relapsed, and he was extremely unwell at that time. He reportedly had even undergone a major surgery as part of the treatment.

Pankaj Dheer appeared as the lead in "Dastak" in 1993, alongside Shagufta Ali and Sameer Kakkar. He was also seen in the iconic "Zee Horror Show", along with Archana Puran Singh. He essayed the role of a defence lawyer in the TV Series "Kanoon". He was last seen in the show "Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare" with Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma.

Meanwhile, Nikitin, known for his towering build and strong voice, made his acting debut in 2008 with the film Jodhaa Akbar.

Nikitin, who is married to actress Kratika Sengar, has worked in Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, Shrimad Ramayan, Ready, Chennai Express, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi and the series Indian Police Force.

Nikitin was last seen in Akaal: The Unconquered by Gippy Grewal. The film stars Gippy, Nimrat Khaira, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nikitin Dheer, and Shinda Grewal. Set in 1840s Punjab after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the film depicts the resistance of Sikh warrior Akaal Singh against antagonistic forces.

--IANS

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Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs