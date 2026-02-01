Nikhil Siddhartha relishes ice cream after staying on a two-year diet for historical film 'Swayambhu'!

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has now shared a video clip of him enjoying an ice cream, after staying on a diet for almost two years for director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited historical action epic 'Swayambhu'.

Taking to his Instagram, actor Nikhil Siddhartha posted the video clip that showed him enjoying ice cream with his close team including his make up man and assistant and wrote, "Finally an Ice Cream after 2 years of warrior diet. Two years of Training. A sweet treat after all the toil. You all will witness it on the big screen very soon.Teaser announcement loading this week."

Along with Nikhil Siddhartha, the film will also feature actresses Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead. It is slated to hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

Positioned as an epic celebrating India’s rich history and timeless glory, 'Swayambhu' was originally set to hit screens worldwide on February 13 this year on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

However, the makers have now pushed the release of the film to April 10. Sources say that the film's VFX work requires additional time and therefore, the makers had decided to push the release of the film to April 10 this year.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios, 'Swayambhu', which is being presented by Tagore Madhu, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film has triggered huge interest not just in fans but also film buffs for a number of reasons.

It is an already established fact that young hero Nikhil Siddhartha went to Vietnam to train in martial arts for the film. In fact, the young actor became so proficient in the use of swords that he could fight with a sword in either hand.

Sources had disclosed to IANS that it was not just Nikhil Siddhartha who received training in sword fighting and that even the supporting cast received training in sword fighting from experts.

A source had told IANS that a team of Vietnamese sword fighting experts were flown in to train the stunt artistes here who shot for the film. Several hundred artistes were part of the enormous climax sequence that was shot over a period of 60 days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, and presented by Tagore Madhu, 'Swayambhu' stands as one of Nikhil’s most prestigious ventures to date.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, 'Swayambhu' will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

--IANS

mkr/