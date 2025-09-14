Nicole Kidman has wrapped up ‘Practical Magic 2’

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has good news for the fans of the romantic fantasy film ‘Practical Magic’. They won’t have to wait too much longer to see the Owens sisters back on the big screen.

The actress took to Instagram recently, and announced that ‘Practical Magic 2’ has completed its production run. She shared a video of herself walking alongside her co-star She wrote in the caption, “That’s a wrap on ‘Practical Magic 2’. Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic”.

The long-awaited sequel to the 1998 fantasy comedy is scheduled for release in theaters on September 18, 2026. Nicole Kidman and original co-star Sandra Bullock both are set to return to their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descendants of a renowned family of witches.

In the first film, adapted from Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel, the Owens sisters struggle to break a curse that dooms every man they fall in love with. While plot details for Practical Magic 2 remain under wraps, it is said to draw from another installment in Hoffman’s ‘Practical Magic’ series.

Original cast members Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are also set to reprise their roles as Jet and Frances, the quirky aunts who guide the sisters in the ways of magic. Joining the cast are Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, Solly McLeod, and Joey King. The film will be directed by Susanne Bier, who is known for ‘Bird Box’, and feature a screenplay co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the first installment, and Georgia Pritchett.

The original ‘Practical Magic’ wasn’t a box office success when it released in 1998, earning just $68.3 million globally against its $75 million budget. The film went on to gain cult classic status through home video viewings.

