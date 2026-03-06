Jackie Shroff remembers veteran actress Shammi on her death anniversary

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered Bollywood’s beloved character actress Shammi on her death anniversary, on March 6.

Known for often paying tributes to icons from the film fraternity, Jackie Shroff took to social media to honour the late actress with a heartfelt post.

Sharing a black-and-white portrait of the veteran actress on his Instagram Stories, Jackie Shroff wrote, “Remembering Shammi ji on her death anniversary.”

The picture shared by the actor features a classic black and white portrait of Shamm from her younger daysi.

In the photograph, the actress is seen resting her chin gently on her hands while gracefully looking into the camera.

Talking about Shammi, her real name was Nargis Rabadi, and was a prominent character actress in Bollywood for several decades.

She was widely known for her lively roles, particularly portraying cheerful, talkative women, neighbours and relatives in numerous films.

Over the period of her long career, the actress appeared in several popular movies including Khuda Gawah, Hum and Coolie No. 1 among others.

Shammi was a part of the industry for nearly five decades and became a familiar face in the golden and later eras of Hindi cinema. The veteran actress passed away in March 2018 at the age of 89.

Talking about Jackie Shroff 's work front, the actor himself has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than four decades in Bollywood.

He made his debut as a lead with Hero, directed by Subhash Ghai. He went onto deliver powerful roles in films such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda and Rangeela.

Apart from films, Jackie Shroff is also known for being a strong advocate for environmental conservation. The actor is frequently seen. promoting tree plantation drives and sustainable living, and further encouraging people to contribute to environmental protection.

Jackie Shroff rarely misses an opportunity to remember or celebrate significant occasions related to Bollywood personalities.

Earlier as well, the actor had also remembered late Bollywood superstar Madhubala on her birth anniversary on February 14, sharing a heartfelt message in her honour on his social media account.

–IANS

rd/