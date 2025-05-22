Nia Sharma praises Ravi Dubey’s confession about their relationship

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) TV actress Nia Sharma took to social media to respond warmly after Ravi Dubey opened up about their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Naagin’ actress reshared her close friend and 'Jamai Raja' co-star Ravi Dubey’s heartfelt confession about their relationship. Recently, during an impromptu AMA session with his fans, one fan asked Ravi, "What do you want to say about your relationship with Nia Sharma?" In his reply, Dubey said, "If you can have just one friend, let it be someone like Nia."

Re-sharing this, Nia wrote, “I love you tooooo Raviiiiii,” followed by heart emojis.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey share a great bond of friendship and have often been seen together off-screen. Both actors are widely appreciated for their on-screen chemistry as Siddharth and Roshni in the show “Jamai Raja,” which enjoyed a successful three-year run with strong viewership. Although the two actors initially faced some personal differences during filming, they eventually resolved their issues and rebuilt a strong friendship.

In 2019, Nia and Ravi reunited for the reboot of the series, "Jamai Raja 2.0.” The digital spin-off of their show was released on Zee5.

Back in 2022, Nia Sharma celebrated 10 years of their friendship with a heartfelt post on Ravi’s birthday.

Sharing their photos, the 'Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actress wrote, “Rewinding 10 year old memories on your special day Ravi Dubey and let’s also celebrate 10 years of our friendship Today, which we only know how we managed. But Hey! Take a bow for where you have reached in the last 10 years. Your growth has been amazing and inspiring. Have learnt and unlearnt a lot from you. Keep ageing backwards. Happy Birthday Ravi. See you not in goa but here in Mumbai coz i’m not your school friend. Love Nia.”

