NHRC issues notices over RJD’s viral election song involving minors, promoting caste-based hatred

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, and district authorities in Bihar’s Samastipur over allegations that a viral election song promoted by workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) allegedly spreads caste-based hatred and unlawfully featured minor children for political propaganda.

A Bench led by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint stating that the widely circulated video from Samastipur featured minor children singing provocative political slogans, allegedly crafted to promote the political interests of the RJD.

According to the complaint, the language and tone of the song are “provocative, divisive, and aimed at deepening caste-based animosity in society,” and the involvement of minors amounted to exploitation, violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The complainant further alleged that exposing children to such caste-based ideology threatened their psychological well-being and undermined democratic and constitutional values, including Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(a), and 21 of the Constitution.

The complaint sought an independent investigation into the creation and dissemination of the video, identification of those responsible, and strict legal action to deter political parties, particularly the RJD, from using minors in future hate-driven or caste-based propaganda in the future.

Observing that the allegations prima facie indicated violation of the human rights of the minor children involved, the NHRC noted that the incident prima facie violated the JJ Act, 2015, as well as the Election Commission of India’s guidelines prohibiting the use of children in political campaigns.

The apex human rights body has directed the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, the District Election Commissioner-cum-DC of Samastipur, and the Superintendent of Police, Samastipur, to enquire into the matter and take urgent steps to prevent the exploitation of minors by RJD workers or supporters.

The NHRC has also asked authorities to ensure the protection of child rights under the JJ Act. Additionally, authorities have been asked to provide counselling to the children featured in the video, as well as to their parents or guardians, if required.

An Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought by the NHRC within two weeks for its perusal.

