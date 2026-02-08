NGT issues notices to Centre, states over rising forest fires

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre, state governments, and several statutory authorities on a plea seeking comprehensive directions to address the rising incidents of forest fires across the country.

A bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel, was hearing an original application highlighting the "rapid and alarming" increase in forest fire incidents, particularly in ecologically fragile regions such as the Himalayas and the Western Ghats.

The applicant has sought directions to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to file a time-bound status report on the implementation of the National Action Plan on Forest Fires, the functioning of national fire alert and control systems, and the release and utilisation of funds under forest fire prevention schemes.

The plea also sought the constitution of a nationwide fire-risk governance framework, including scientific fire-risk zonation, preparation of priority-based seasonal action plans, and a standardised pan-India operating procedure for forest fire prevention, detection, response and post-fire restoration.

It further called for strengthening of ground-level preparedness by state Forest Departments through maintenance of fire lines and watch towers, deployment of trained fire watchers and rapid response teams, use of modern firefighting equipment and surveillance technologies, and establishment of district-level forest fire crisis management mechanisms.

According to the applicant, forest fires are causing extensive environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, destruction of forest carbon sinks, damage to soil and watershed systems, air pollution and increased climate vulnerability.

The plea referred to recent incidents reported in January 2026, including a forest fire along the Triund trekking route in Himachal Pradesh, early onset of fires in the Western Ghats, and forest fires in Uttarakhand amid snow drought and dry winter conditions.

The application also referred to data obtained through an RTI query indicating that Maharashtra recorded 8,091 forest fire cases between January and September 2025 — a 56 per cent increase compared to the total cases in 2024 — with a majority of incidents reported from Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Amravati districts.

Senior counsel Kunal Tandon, appearing for the applicant, submitted that despite earlier directions issued by the NGT in 2019 on forest fire management, implementing agencies have failed to ensure compliance at the ground level. He also referred to the initial framework of the National Forest Fire Management Project to raise issues in implementation.

Issuing notice to the respondents, the Tribunal directed the applicant to serve copies of the plea and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on April 23.

