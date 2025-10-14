October 14, 2025 9:24 PM हिंदी

Newly-wed Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani reveal their honeymoon plans

Mumbai Oct 14, (IANS) Television star Avika Gor and her husband, Milind Chandwani, recently got married on the 30th of September on their fun reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga."

The couple, who were packed with their shooting schedules, while talking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, elaborated on their honeymoon plans. “We haven’t finalised anything yet, but we are thinking about it,” said Avika.

“Once all our shoot commitments are done, we will plan a longer trip — maybe for a few days — to relax and celebrate properly,” she added. Milind added, “Honestly, we don’t have a big plan right now because our wedding itself turned into a grand celebration that the whole world was part of.” He elaborated, “The kind of love and blessings we’ve received from family, friends, and fans have made it truly special. People told us they cried watching the episode — that means our intention was fulfilled. So, we don’t feel the need for another celebration.”

Talking about their favourite travel destinations, Milind and Avika unanimously said, “Maldives!” Milind further stated, “I love beaches, the water, scuba diving, and quiet resorts. We go there at least once a year. It’s peaceful and beautiful.” Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani also spoke about the most memorable moment from their wedding.

Talking to the IANS about it, Avika revealed that for her it was her Mehendi ceremony. She told IANS, “I had written the names of my parents, my grandparents, and even his grandparents in the mehendi. And I did it just for myself—not for anyone’s reaction or validation. I didn’t think about how Milind or the families would feel. It was simply something I wanted to do.”

She further added, “I wasn’t seeking acknowledgement or appreciation. But later, when I saw everyone’s reactions, especially Milind’s, I realised how much it meant. He kept mentioning it in every interview and showing it to everyone.

Watching those moments again made me realise its true emotional value.”

For the uninitiated, Avika and Milind had been dating for over 6 years and had announced their relationship a few years ago.

