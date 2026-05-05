New sunrise for Bengal: Bhabanipur residents, idol-makers voice hope, relief after poll results

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) A day after the declaration of Assembly election results in West Bengal, residents of Bhabanipur including traditional idol-makers expressed a mix of relief, optimism and expectations from the incoming BJP government, about the challenges they have faced over the years and the changes they now hope to see.

Members of the murtikar (idol-maker) community said their livelihoods had been under strain, citing issues such as disruption in the supply of raw materials like mud and lack of institutional support. Many alleged that access to opportunities and benefits was often tied to political compliance.

"We have faced a lot of problems. Even the supply of mud was stopped at times. Our children were given small jobs, but only if we followed certain orders. Now we are hoping the new government will work for us without such conditions," a resident told IANS.

Several locals described the election outcome as a turning point for the state. "Today is a new sunrise for Bengal, and the people of Bengal have attained true freedom. All forms of past hooliganism and wrongdoing have come to an end. This is a very big and historic day. By giving such a massive mandate, people have shown their trust in the BJP," said another resident.

Women in the locality also voiced expectations of improved safety and empowerment. "A BJP government will be very beneficial, especially for women. The pressure that people felt will now be lifted. This is a golden day, and we believe women will feel safer under the new administration," a local woman told IANS.

Another resident reflected on governance and the need for periodic political change. "Governments should change every 5 to 10 years; it leads to better development. Now that a BJP government has come, development in Bengal may increase. PM Modi is doing very good work," he said.

For idol-makers, however, the concerns remain rooted in daily survival. "We have been making idols for three generations — Maa Durga, Maa Kali, Ganesh ji and others. But we have very little space. We don’t have godowns, and getting loans is very difficult. Because of this, we are forced to keep idols on the footpath," said an artisan.

He added that the community now expects tangible support. "With the change in government, we hope our problems will be addressed — whether it is storage, loans, or work opportunities."

Another resident summed up the mood succinctly: "We are very happy that the BJP has won. We are also happy that the Chief Minister has lost here. Now we just hope idol-makers and common people will not face problems and will get steady work — that is our expectation."

--IANS

sn/rad