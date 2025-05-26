New satellite image shows structural damage to Command & Control building at Pak’s Murid airbase

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The precise, measured and targeted military strikes by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Pakistani airbases on May 10 morning, in response to its escalation bid, wreaked havoc on its multiple air stations, including the high-profile ones namely Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Rafiqui in Shorkot and others.

However, as per the latest satellite imagery, the adversary nation is still trying to gauge the impact of the damage and destruction even at those bases housing key assets of Pakistan’s air force. The new images, accessed by defence analyst Damien Symon, spotlight the structural damages to Pakistan’s Murid airbase and hint at more damage than anticipated, in the immediate aftermath of Indian airstrikes.

The analyst also took to X on Monday and informed about the roof collapse at Murid station -- one of Pakistan’s strategic airbases, situated close to the Indian border.

“This report spotlights damage at Pakistan’s Murid Airbase - the Indian Air Force strike has caused structural damage to a Command & Control building, a section of the roof has collapsed as well, likely causing internal damage,” he pointed out on X, while sharing the satellite imagery.

Pakistan’s Murid airbase was one of the high-value targets, hit by precision Indian strikes and was also understood to be housing Turkish drones, which were fired targeting multiple locations in India between May 7 to May 10, in response to Operation Sindoor. The Indian air defence system, however, was successful in destroying all the incoming drones and projectiles.

Murid airbase in Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab comes under the latter’s Northern Command and serves as one of its key forward operating bases. It has also been used by Pakistan for drone operations and surveillance activities.

The latest images show the scale and intensity of Indian strikes on Pakistani airbases, including Murid and Nur Khan, and how the latter struggles to cope with losses, even after a fortnight of IAF strikes. The airbases, which were central to Pakistan’s drone warfare strategy today, remain in tatters.

A day ago, the X user also shared satellite imagery of Nur Khan base, showcasing how the damage was more widespread than previously presumed.

“A review of Nur Khan Airbase, Pakistan reveals the entire complex near India’s strike location has now been demolished, suggesting the strike’s effect went beyond the two special-purpose trucks - possibly presenting a broader footprint of the damage,” it posted on X, while sharing pictures.

