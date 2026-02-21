3rd T20I: BCCI secy Saikia congratulates Indian women's team for winning T20 series in Australia

February 21, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has congratulated the Indian Senior Women's Team for beating Australia in a three-match T20I series in Australia. India won the third T20I in Adelaide on Saturday to clinch the series 2-1.

In a dramatic clash at the Adelaide Oval, India secured a hard-fought 17-run victory over Australia in a high-pressure encounter. Chasing a challenging target of 159, Australia’s lower-order fought valiantly but ultimately fell short, with India’s bowlers holding their nerve till the final overs to clinch the win.

India's innings was built on solid contributions by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, but it was Shreyanka Patil with the ball who made sure the team cruised past the hosts.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Saikia hailed the team for its clinical performance and asked the players to keep up the good work in the upcoming ODI series Down Under.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Team for a commanding 2-1 T20I series victory against formidable Australia. India were clinical in their approach and have made a perfect start to the multi-format series Down Under. Onto the ODIs next. Keep up the good work!" wrote Saikia in his post.

India had won the first T20I but lost the second one in Canberra.

On Saturday, India started relatively steadily, with Shafali Verma (7 off 6) and Mandhana (82 off 55) getting the innings off to a quick start. However, the former fell quickly, with Australian bowlers showing resistance.

Mandhana and Rodrigues (59 off 46) steadied the ship with a 121-run stand and put India on top. While the vice-captain fell just 18 runs short of a well-deserved century, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh made sure that the batting unit didn’t crumble.

Australia's chase got off to a shaky start as Beth Mooney (6) fell early, with Renuka Thakur dismissing her in the second over. Another crucial breakthrough came in the third over when Shreyanka Patil removed Georgia Voll, courtesy of a stunning catch by Renuka Singh.

Phoebe Litchfield (26) and Ashleigh Gardner (57) then combined in a partnership to put up a strong fight. Gardner’s knock was the highlight of Australia’s chase, as she hit five boundaries and a six, keeping the required run rate in check.

However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani taking crucial wickets, including the crucial one of skipper Sophie Molineux (6), who was dismissed lbw.

