3rd T20I: Getting Perry’s wicket in her 350th game gave ‘very special’ feeling, says Shreyanka

Adelaide, Feb 21 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil said dismissing veteran Ellyse Perry in her 350th international appearance was a ‘very special’ moment for her as the visitors sealed a 2-1 T20I series win in the multi-format fixtures against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Shreyanka took 3-22, including taking out Ellyse, as India defended a competitive 176/6 by restricting Australia to 159/9 and earned a 17-run win to pick two more points. The result also meant India got a women’s T20I series win in Australia after ten years.

“When I see my hands and revs going in a certain way, I kind of get that confidence, and today I did feel that, and getting that wicket will absolutely boost your confidence. What actually made me happier was getting Pez’s wicket, and that made me feel very special because it was her 350th match, and I getting her wicket is what she and me will remember for sure,” said Shreyanka in the post-match press conference.

In what was her first tour of Australia, Shreyanka said the series win was a landmark achievement for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. “This is my first time being in Australia, and getting the series win is always a special moment for everyone who’s a part of this team.

“We are enjoying this feeling and just being grateful. I just wanted to win it for my team, be it whatever phase I bowl in, and just needed to have that positive intent and mindset to just go out there and look for wickets.”

Shreyanka further said she relished the challenge of bowling in Australian conditions that offered little turn. “Absolutely, it's a little dicey for spinners, not much of a turn. But I really love such situations as well, bowling in different conditions. It challenges you, and you have to come out with a different mindset, plans, and all of that. So I've really enjoyed the two games I've played here.”

She also praised the batting effort by Smriti Mandhana (82) and Jemimah Rodrigues (59) that set up India’s victory. “It was really absolutely magnificent to watch those two play. Those running between the wickets, running two-two runs hard…they did a great job getting that partnership built, and that kind of gave the confidence, and Richa took it over from there.”

India, fresh from their Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, added another feather to their cap with the bilateral win and would be keen to get more points via the upcoming ODI games. “I'm only in the T20 series, but I'm just grateful to win this series. The team has shaped really well, and they're doing amazing. They just won the World Cup. So obviously they'll be raring to win another series against Australia,” said Shreyanka.

She added that the team was focused on building consistency and learning from each contest. “I think we've just seen our weaknesses and are building on our strengths. So we're just focusing on what's better we can get at, and that's worked really well so far.”

Shreyanka signed off by saying the confidence gained from beating Australia would serve India well heading into the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in England in June-July.

“Absolutely, playing against Australia, England, any team for that matter, will give you confidence when you play as a team and do well and win series like this. It will give you that extra confidence and extra boost, and then obviously going into the World Cup, you'll always feel good that you've got those series wins.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/