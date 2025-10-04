New recruits thank PM Modi as appointment letters distributed in Bihar

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to more than 4,000 newly recruited candidates of the Bihar government, the beneficiaries on Saturday expressed deep joy and gratitude towards the Prime Minister and the government.

Speaking in Patna, several candidates shared their happiness with IANS.

“Today is a very special day for us. We have gained more confidence than we expected, and we thank the government for this. Receiving our appointment letters means we can now become self-reliant and serve our families and society. The opportunity given to us by the Prime Minister will give new wings to our dreams,” said one candidate.

An appointee who secured a position in an ITI said, “I am very happy to have received my appointment letter today.”

Another candidate expressed, “Getting this appointment letter means a secured government job. I am very happy and grateful.”

Another appointee added, “I want to thank PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this opportunity. They are working hard to empower us, and I am truly thankful.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched various youth-focussed initiatives worth Rs 62,000 crore during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in New Delhi, giving a decisive push to education, skilling, and entrepreneurship for youngsters across the country.

He also launched several projects for the youth in Bihar, calling them a "guarantee of a bright future".

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh is the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, which was organised in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision, where 46 all-India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be felicitated.

During this, the Prime Minister also addressed the Bihar youth virtually, aiming to highlight key development plans focused on education, skills, and employment.

His address was attended by youth in a packed auditorium in Patna, where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were also present.

Addressing the event, he extended wishes to the ITI students and said, "Just a few years ago, our government started a new tradition of large-scale convocations for ITI students. Today, we are all witnessing another milestone in this tradition... Today's ceremony symbolises the importance India places on skills. Today, two more major education and skill development projects have been launched for youth across the country."

"Till the time we do not give dedication to hard work, and the hardworking people do not get respected in society, then they might not feel good about themselves. This event is an initiative to change the mindset. We follow the path of 'Shramev Jayate, Shramev Poojayate'. With this feeling, the students from the ITIs should also get confidence. This is a path to a bright future," he added.

