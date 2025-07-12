MP: New recruits express gratitude to govt after receiving appointment letters

Bhopal, July 12 (IANS) In a major employment initiative under the Rozgar Mela scheme, over 51,000 young people across India received their appointment letters on Saturday. In Madhya Pradesh, Rozgar Melas were organised in Bhopal and Jabalpur, where newly appointed candidates expressed happiness and gratitude after receiving their job letters.

In Jabalpur, appointment letters were distributed at the local employment fair. Those who received their letters were seated at the venue alongside officials, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Kamal Kumar Talreja, who oversaw the proceedings. The event was part of the nationwide Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela initiative, under which more than 51,000 appointment letters were handed out on July 12, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed the appointment letters at around 11 a.m. via video conferencing, addressing and congratulating the newly appointed youth across various government departments and organisations. During his address, he reiterated the government’s commitment to employment generation and nation-building, emphasising that Rozgar Melas are a key step toward empowering youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities.

The Rozgar Mela scheme reflects the Prime Minister’s priority on creating jobs and has so far facilitated the distribution of over 10 lakh appointment letters nationwide. The 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela was held simultaneously at 47 locations across the country, with recruits joining various ministries and departments such as the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

On the West Central Railway alone, 356 newly appointed youth received appointment letters on Saturday. Of these, 102 recruits were from the Jabalpur Division, while 254 were from the Bhopal Division.

DRM Kamal Kumar Talreja expressed satisfaction with the event, saying it was successfully organised and met with enthusiastic participation.

“This scheme under the leadership of PM Modi is extremely helpful for the youth,” Talreja said.

“It was organised in two places in Madhya Pradesh -- Jabalpur and Bhopal -- and the youth were very excited after receiving their appointment letters.”

Several appointees shared their joy and gratitude.

One said, “I have been selected for the fourth time. Under PM Modi’s leadership, people are benefiting from many schemes.” Another remarked, “I am feeling great. We finally got the job. I am very thankful to PM Modi for this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, a Rozgar Mela was also held with Prime Minister Modi joining virtually to congratulate and address the newly appointed employees. The event saw participation from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Vishwas Sarang, and Krishna Gaur. In Bhopal, appointment letters were distributed to 51 recruits from different parts of the state.

Appointees in Bhopal also expressed happiness and relief at securing government employment.

One recruit said, “I am happy that I got a job in Indian Railways. This will make a mark as it is a stable job.”

Another, Prachi, said, “I am happy that I got the job. It will help my family. I want to thank PM Modi for this.”

Rozgar Mela represents a crucial intervention in addressing unemployment and giving youth a platform to participate in nation-building efforts.

