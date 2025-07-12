July 12, 2025 7:18 PM हिंदी

MP: New recruits express gratitude to govt after receiving appointment letters

MP: New recruits express gratitude to govt after receiving appointment letters

Bhopal, July 12 (IANS) In a major employment initiative under the Rozgar Mela scheme, over 51,000 young people across India received their appointment letters on Saturday. In Madhya Pradesh, Rozgar Melas were organised in Bhopal and Jabalpur, where newly appointed candidates expressed happiness and gratitude after receiving their job letters.

In Jabalpur, appointment letters were distributed at the local employment fair. Those who received their letters were seated at the venue alongside officials, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Kamal Kumar Talreja, who oversaw the proceedings. The event was part of the nationwide Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela initiative, under which more than 51,000 appointment letters were handed out on July 12, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed the appointment letters at around 11 a.m. via video conferencing, addressing and congratulating the newly appointed youth across various government departments and organisations. During his address, he reiterated the government’s commitment to employment generation and nation-building, emphasising that Rozgar Melas are a key step toward empowering youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities.

The Rozgar Mela scheme reflects the Prime Minister’s priority on creating jobs and has so far facilitated the distribution of over 10 lakh appointment letters nationwide. The 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela was held simultaneously at 47 locations across the country, with recruits joining various ministries and departments such as the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

On the West Central Railway alone, 356 newly appointed youth received appointment letters on Saturday. Of these, 102 recruits were from the Jabalpur Division, while 254 were from the Bhopal Division.

DRM Kamal Kumar Talreja expressed satisfaction with the event, saying it was successfully organised and met with enthusiastic participation.

“This scheme under the leadership of PM Modi is extremely helpful for the youth,” Talreja said.

“It was organised in two places in Madhya Pradesh -- Jabalpur and Bhopal -- and the youth were very excited after receiving their appointment letters.”

Several appointees shared their joy and gratitude.

One said, “I have been selected for the fourth time. Under PM Modi’s leadership, people are benefiting from many schemes.” Another remarked, “I am feeling great. We finally got the job. I am very thankful to PM Modi for this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, a Rozgar Mela was also held with Prime Minister Modi joining virtually to congratulate and address the newly appointed employees. The event saw participation from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Vishwas Sarang, and Krishna Gaur. In Bhopal, appointment letters were distributed to 51 recruits from different parts of the state.

Appointees in Bhopal also expressed happiness and relief at securing government employment.

One recruit said, “I am happy that I got a job in Indian Railways. This will make a mark as it is a stable job.”

Another, Prachi, said, “I am happy that I got the job. It will help my family. I want to thank PM Modi for this.”

Rozgar Mela represents a crucial intervention in addressing unemployment and giving youth a platform to participate in nation-building efforts.

--IANS

jk/dan

LATEST NEWS

‘More than job offers, these fairs spark hope’: SP Singh Baghel on Rozgar Mela

‘More than job offers, these fairs spark hope’: SP Singh Baghel on Rozgar Mela

Allu Arjun to play four roles in Atlee's magnum opus AA22XA6? (Photo: Allu Arjun X)

Allu Arjun to play four roles in Atlee's magnum opus AA22XA6?

Rozgar mela ignites aspirations: Govt jobs spark new beginnings for thousands of youth

Rozgar mela ignites aspirations: Govt jobs spark new beginnings for thousands of youth

'Mayasabha’ teaser sheds light into the political tale of two friends turning foe

'Mayasabha’ teaser sheds light into the political tale of two friends turning foe

India A men’s hockey team defeats France, wins third consecutive game on their Europe tour in Eindhoven (Netherlands). Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India A defeat France, win third consecutive game on Europe tour

India U20 women's team all set for first friendly against Uzbekistan at the Do'stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

India U20 women all set for first friendly against Uzbekistan in Tashkent

MP: New recruits express gratitude to govt after receiving appointment letters

MP: New recruits express gratitude to govt after receiving appointment letters

First single Nadhive from Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' to release on July 16

First single Nadhive from Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' to release on July 16

‘Youth empowerment under PM Modi’: MoS Murlidhar Mohol on Rozgar Mela

‘Youth empowerment under PM Modi’: MoS Murlidhar Mohol on Rozgar Mela

3rd Test: Stokes’ run out of Pant was phenomenal, showed great presence of mind, says Shastri

3rd Test: Stokes’ run out of Pant was phenomenal, showed great presence of mind, says Shastri