New mommy Parineeti Chopra wishes kindest 'Mamma' Athiya Shetty on birthday

Chopra, sharing a picture of Athiya, wrote, “Happppiestt Birthday, Mamma! The sweetest, kindest girl,” with love emoticons, and tagged Athya Shetty on her social media account. For the uninitiated, both Parineeti and Athiya embraced motherhood this very year. While Athiya welcomed a baby IRL in March, Parineeti delivered a baby boy in October.

While announcing the good news, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, took to their social media account and wrote, “He's finally here! Our baby boy.” “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other; now we have everything.” The couple had got married in September 2023, and this is their first child.

Talking about Aahiya, the actress who married cricketer KL Rahul, they welcomed their first baby on the 24th of March, whom they have named Evaarah, which translates to ‘Gift of God’. The couple had announced the arrival of their baby on social media; they announced the arrival of their baby girl on March 24, 2025, with a joint post on social media.

The post featured a painting of two swans, highlighting their love, and captioned it as, ‘Blessed with a baby girl.’ The couple had also given a glimpse into their maternity photoshoot in March. The couple got married in 2023 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple had started dating in 2019, after meeting via common friends. Both the mommies have been sharing their new journey as another cute activity on their social media account.

